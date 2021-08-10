Pee Dee nearing 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Of the 11,345 hospital beds in the state, 8,920 care occupied (78.62%) and 1,166 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (13.07). That’s up from 453 (5.13%) two weeks ago and up from 156 three weeks ago.

Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 317 are in ICU (27.19%). That’s up from 133 two weeks ago and 54 three weeks ago.

Of the COVID patients who are hospitalized, 177 are ventilated (15.18%). That up from 49 two weeks ago and 26 from three weeks ago.

As of Sunday, 4,058,425 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,269,881 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (52.8%) and 1,944,360 are fully vaccinated (45.3%). Those percentages are up from 50.6% and 44.3% last week.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.