Pee Dee nearing 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The death total in the Pee Dee is nearing 1,000 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Of the 11 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in South Carolina, three were in the Pee Dee.
One person each died in Darlington County, Florence County and Williamsburg County.
That brought the Pee Dee death total to 974 to date.
Florence County leads the Pee Dee with 429 deaths, followed by Darlington County (184), Marion County (108), Williamsburg County (107), Dillon County (85) and Marlboro County (107).
On Tuesday, 1,954 confirmed cases and 250 probable cases were reported in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In the Pee Dee, 95 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases were reported.
Florence County led the region with 53 confirmed cases and two probable cases. Marion County was next (15/2), followed by Dillon County (12/3), Williamsburg County (7/3), Darlington County (6/6) and Marlboro County (2/7).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 527,409 confirmed cases, 118,450 probable cases, 8,808 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable deaths.
The state reported 16,717 tests were conducted with 15.5% positivity. To date, 8,746,934 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
Of the 11,345 hospital beds in the state, 8,920 care occupied (78.62%) and 1,166 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (13.07). That’s up from 453 (5.13%) two weeks ago and up from 156 three weeks ago.
Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 317 are in ICU (27.19%). That’s up from 133 two weeks ago and 54 three weeks ago.
Of the COVID patients who are hospitalized, 177 are ventilated (15.18%). That up from 49 two weeks ago and 26 from three weeks ago.
As of Sunday, 4,058,425 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,269,881 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (52.8%) and 1,944,360 are fully vaccinated (45.3%). Those percentages are up from 50.6% and 44.3% last week.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.