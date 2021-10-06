Pee Dee organizations land almost $100,000 in Duke grants

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to 16 South Carolina organizations that will fund wildlife conservation efforts, environmental projects and educational programs across the state.
Pee Dee organizations landed $97,000, almost 20% of the money awarded.
“We are committed to making strategic investments to build powerful communities where nature and wildlife thrive,” said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “By supporting the organizations that do this great work, we can help protect, restore and enhance natural resources, provide valuable educational opportunities and promote access to nature for South Carolinians of all ages.”
Pee Dee projects that were awarded grant money:
Florence County – Improve water quality and access at Lake Brook Park ($15,000). “I want to thank the Duke Energy Foundation for this magnanimous grant that will further enhance water quality, help sustain our natural resources and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Florence County and the great state of South Carolina,” Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. said.
Francis Marion University – Create a mobile field lab for faculty and student research on flooding, water quality and wildlife ecosystems ($50,000). “Duke Energy has been one of Francis Marion University’s more committed and generous supporters over the years. This substantial gift will fund a mobile laboratory that will enhance learning opportunities as a complement to our Ecology Center when it opens early next semester,” Francis Marion University President Fred Carter said.
Kalmia Gardens – Extend boardwalk and improve erosion control ($7,000). “The grant funds from Duke Energy will allow more visitors at Kalmia Gardens to safely and easily access the primeval forest at the easternmost part of the garden by installing a boardwalk, thus expanding the visiting public's learning experience,” said Dan Hill, the assistant director at Kalmia Gardens
Pee Dee Land Trust – Improve public access to Black Creek ($25,000). “The Duke Energy Foundation grant will enable Pee Dee Land Trust to create a new public access point for non-motorized boats on Black Creek at our Mozingo Preserve, located off Society Hill Road in Darlington,” said Lyles Cooper, the executive director at Pee Dee Land Trust.