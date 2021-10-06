Pee Dee organizations land almost $100,000 in Duke grants

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to 16 South Carolina organizations that will fund wildlife conservation efforts, environmental projects and educational programs across the state.

Pee Dee organizations landed $97,000, almost 20% of the money awarded.

“We are committed to making strategic investments to build powerful communities where nature and wildlife thrive,” said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “By supporting the organizations that do this great work, we can help protect, restore and enhance natural resources, provide valuable educational opportunities and promote access to nature for South Carolinians of all ages.”

Pee Dee projects that were awarded grant money:

Florence County – Improve water quality and access at Lake Brook Park ($15,000). “I want to thank the Duke Energy Foundation for this magnanimous grant that will further enhance water quality, help sustain our natural resources and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Florence County and the great state of South Carolina,” Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. said.