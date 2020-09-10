Pee Dee organizations to protest Enviva permit request

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several Pee Dee organizations are set to take part in a caravan protest in Columbia Friday afternoon.

Among the organizations scheduled to participate are the Dogwood Alliance, New Alpha Community Development Corporation, The Whitney M. Slater Foundation, the Kingdom Living Temple, the Pee Dee Sierra Club, Sankofa, The Pamplico Stop The Pipeline Committee, Midlands Sierra Club, Kingdom Living Temple, Healthy Communities Sierra Club, Beyond Coal Sierra Club, Richland County Black Collective, Environmental Action Group, SC Environmental Justice Network, and Carolina For All.

The event is being organized to protest Enviva's request for a permit from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to expand its facility in Greenwood.

Enviva is one of the world's largest producers of wood pellets. Wood pellets are used to produce electricity in Europe and Asia.

A media advisory announcing the protest argues that the permit should be denied, that there is no market for the product in the United States and that the company should be declared non-essential and shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The caravan protest will begin at noon Friday at the African American Zion Baptist Church at 801 Washington St. then proceed to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control offices at 2100 Bull St. and then the Governor's Mansion at 800 Richland St.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.