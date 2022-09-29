Pee Dee placed under tropical storm warning as Ian approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee today is under a tropical storm warning as Ian departs Florida into the Atlantic with a projected second landfall as a tropical storm between Hilton Head and Charleston.

Ian's track has been shifted slightly east and confidence is increasing that the storm will make landfall along the southern South Carolina coast during Friday given the latest advisory.

"As a strong tropical storm, Ian is expected to produce strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge," Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in a Thursday morning briefing on the storm.

"Prepare for a high-end tropical storm and potentially low-end hurricane conditions. Those preparations should be finished today," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.

On its current path there is a 50-75% chance tropical storm conditions will occur across northeastern South Carolina -- the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

"Although winds will be gusty today, the tropical storm winds directly associated with Ian are expected to arrive during Friday," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.

Areas south of Florence could experience wind gusts up to 73 miles an hour, north of Florence up to 57 miles an hour.

The winds bring the potential for damage to roofing and siding as well as downed trees and scattered power outages.

Projected rainfall amounts continue to increase with the whole Pee Dee now forecast to receive 4-6 inches of rain while a swath of southern Florence, eastern Williamsburg and all of Georgetown counties now forecast to receive 6-8 inches of rain from the storm.

"The heaviest rainfall is expected during Friday and Friday night. Drier conditions are expected to develop during the weekend," according to the briefing. "This amount of rainfall could result in flash flooding, especially near low-lying and other locations prone to flooding."

Black Creek has a 40% chance of riding to minor flood stage while the Lynches River has a 25% chance.

The storm surge during Friday's high tide -- 11:30 a.m. -- is a concern, according to the briefing.

Projections call for a storm surge of 2-4 feet between Little River and South Santee River.

