Pee Dee placed under winter storm watch

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Confidence remains low at to how much ice the Pee Dee will get and what the impact of that ice will be, but the forecast contains no mystery as to whether or not it will happen at all.

The entire Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch set to start Friday morning through Saturday.

Wintry precipitation is forecast to start Friday morning and continue throughout the day Saturday with the possibility of tree-downing ice accumulations that could lead to widespread power outages.

Arctic air behind the front that will deliver the storm will mean it will remain cold through the weekend and the early part of the week.

Unlike last weekend storm where the Pee Dee was on the edge of it, this weekend it will be in the middle of it.

"All of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina" can expect ice accumulation, according to a release from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

The entire area will also face sustained winds of 15-20 miles an hour with 25 mile an hour gusts.