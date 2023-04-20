FLORENCE, S.C. — Stands selling flowers, plants and more filled the typically drive-through Pee Dee State Farmers Market and spilled out into the parking lot for the annual Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival.

The festival goes from Thursday to Sunday and hosts over 40 special vendors in addition to the 27 who sell at the market year-round. Plants and flowers are the focus of the festival, but arts, crafts and planting supplies can be seen around the festival as well.

Three food trucks and one food stand selling everything from tacos to barbecue sit at the front of the market near the John Deere dealer.

South Carolina Master Gardeners through the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service are at the festival to educate prospective plant owners on how to take care of what they buy and answer questions.

The festival is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.

Admission and parking are free, plus visitors with electric vehicles can charge them at free stations.

Wagons are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis with a limited supply.

Close A stand selling plants and flowers at the Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival on Thursday. A visitor inspects some flowers at the Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival on Thursday. A visitor gets food from a food truck at the Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival on Thursday. A visitor buys a plant at the Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival on Thursday. Visitors inspect a plant at the Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival on Thursday. PHOTOS: Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival begins