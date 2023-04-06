FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival, held every spring and fall at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, opens on April 20 and continues through April 23.

This year, the festival will host over 40 special vendors in addition to the 27 that sell at the market year-round, according to Bob Sager, manager of the state farmers markets. Most will be selling plants or flowers, as the name of the festival suggests, but a variety of other items will be sold as well, he said.

“John Deere is going to be here, one of the big John Deere dealers, so we’ll have all types of tractors and things. We’ll have people selling all kinds of accessory items: pottery, pots and things like that,” Sager said. “There’s a lot of different little pieces that aren’t big on their own but really just are different.”

Four or five food trucks will also be in attendance, according to Sager.

The festival will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission and parking will be free. The market will be closed to drive-through traffic, something that only happens five times a year, Sager said.

Wagons will be available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis with a limited supply. The market also has free electric vehicle charging stations for those with electric vehicles.

The Pee Dee State Farmers Market expects to see between 25,000 and 30,000 people over the event's four days, making it the largest event put on by the market, according to Sager. He said the fall Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival usually brings in around 60% of the people the spring festival does.

With plants and flowers being the obvious focus of the festival, there will be 12 special vendors in addition to the six regular vendors selling plants. Plants will range from annuals to perennials, flowers to trees, with some specialty sellers as well.

“We are going to have a vendor here that is specializing in Japanese maples, which is a very specialized type plant,” Sager said.

There will be truckloads of plants to choose from, he said.

South Carolina Master Gardeners through the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service will be at the festival to educate prospective plant owners.

“They’re here to answer questions, to tell people how to solve problems,” Sager said. “If they’re buying plants, they can really help them understand how best to plant them and take care of them. They will be here the four days, too.”

Though the Pee Dee State Farmers Market is open Monday to Saturday year-round, the Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival kicks off the market’s busy season, according to Sager.

He said fall’s version of the festival acts as a wrap-up to that season, with some vendors taking a step back from the market during the winter.

The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.