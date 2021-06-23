Pee Dee player tells what to do when you win the lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Florence lottery player’s story of winning $125,000 is a text book example of what to do if you win the Lottery.
“When I first scratched off the ticket I didn’t yell or scream or anything,” he said. Then he signed the back of the ticket.
To be sure he wasn’t dreaming, he showed the ticket to a trusted friend and didn’t tell anyone else he won.
“Then I locked the ticket in a safe,” the winner said.
As for his plans for his prize, he’s thinking long range.
“I’d like to go back to school,” he said.
The Florence winner claimed the last top prize of $125,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery’s $5 $125,000 Spectacular Extra Play game at odds of 1 in 750,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Stop in Florence. And the store received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.