 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee player tells what to do when you win the lottery
0 Comments

Pee Dee player tells what to do when you win the lottery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Florence lottery player’s story of winning $125,000 is a text book example of what to do if you win the Lottery.

“When I first scratched off the ticket I didn’t yell or scream or anything,” he said. Then he signed the back of the ticket.

To be sure he wasn’t dreaming, he showed the ticket to a trusted friend and didn’t tell anyone else he won.

“Then I locked the ticket in a safe,” the winner said.

As for his plans for his prize, he’s thinking long range.

“I’d like to go back to school,” he said.

The Florence winner claimed the last top prize of $125,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery’s $5 $125,000 Spectacular Extra Play game at odds of 1 in 750,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Stop in Florence. And the store received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian strongman sets world record moving Ferris wheel

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Local News

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert