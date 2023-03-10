COLUMBIA, S.C. – How’s this for a surprise. A Pee Dee couple went to cash in a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket and found out it was worth double that.

They won $100,000 on February 13 when their ticket, a quick pick, matched every number drawn but one (17, 26, 37, 61, 65 and PB: 2). The husband purchased it at Pamplico Junction at 400 Pamplico Highway in Florence after leaving a nearby Lowe’s store.

“At first I thought I only won $12,” the husband admitted. Then he showed his wife the ticket and they decided it was good for $50,000. “I went on to work as usual,” he said. But they forgot about the extra $1 he spent for PowerPlay, which increased their prize to $100,000.

It wasn’t until they scanned the Powerball ticket on the ticket checker at the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia that they learned just how much they really won.

The couple is delighted and still making plans for their six-figure windfall.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79 when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

For selling the claimed ticket, Pamplico Junction in Florence received a commission of $1,000.

Their big win was the second one by a Pee Dee resident recently.

The resident would have won $200,000 a few days sooner if he hadn’t forgotten about the lottery ticket he’d left in his truck.

“It was so unexpected and so awesome,” the winner said.

He bought the winning Fiery 5s ticket with some leftover change he had at the Coward Truck Stop on U.S. 52 in Coward. He found the ticket days later when he flipped down the visor in his truck. He scratched it and couldn’t believe his good luck.

“It came at a great time,” he said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $200,000 in the Fiery 5s game, which has no more top prizes available.

Coward Truck Stop in Coward received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.