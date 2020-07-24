FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy, Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School, and the Carolina Academy are among the schools looking to take advantage of the Safe Access to Flexible Education grants.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced the grant program on Monday.
From the CARES Act to SAFE grants... The funding potentially being allocated by the governor's office ultimately derives from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security [CARES] Act of 2020.
That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Included in the act was a provision allowing for an emergency block grant, called Governor's Emergency Education Relief [GEER] funds, to the governors of the 50 states to decide how to meet the needs of students, including charter schools and non-public schools, post-secondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.
"Governors have the opportunity to truly rethink and transform the approach to education during this national emergency and ensure learning continues," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a news release issued in April. "At a time when so many school boards and superintendents have shut down learning for the balance of the school year, I want to encourage each and every governor to focus on continuity of education for all students. Parents, families, teachers and other local education leaders are depending on their leadership to ensure students don't fall behind."
The total allocated to the program was $2.95 billion. South Carolina was allocated $48.47 million.
The CARES Act also provided approximately $13 billion to local school districts, $14 billion for higher-education institutions, $3.5 billion for child-care, and $750 million for the Headstart program. An estimate from Foresight Law + Policy indicates that South Carolina Public School Districts would receive $223.14 million. The funds allocated to school districts and higher education institutions under the CARES Act do not include other federal, state, or local funding.
For example, Florence One Schools 2019-20 budget is around $154 million with around $89 million coming from the state, $59 million from local taxes, and $6 million from other sources. None of this would be affected by the CARES Act funds. And it would receive an additional $4.5 million in CARES funds.
McMaster's office subsequently developed the Safe Access to Flexible Education [SAFE] program based on similar programs in Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina.
According to an information sheet, the program was developed to allow students from lower-income and working class families to be able to continue to access the education environment of their choice.
Basically, the program allocates around $32 million of the GEER funds to the SAFE grant program in order to fund needs-based grants of up to $6,500 to help with the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in South Carolina. Approximately 5,000 grants will be funded. The first 2,500 grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, after which a lottery program will be instituted to allocate the remaining fund balance. Parents must sign up online at mysceducation.org/school-subtype/safe-grants/.
To be eligible, students must be in families with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty level.
The federal poverty level is dependent on family size. For a family of one person, the income level is $38,280, for a family of two the income level is $51,720, for a family of three the income level is $65,160, for a family of four the income level is $78,600, and so on.
McMaster announced the program on July 20.
He previously announced an allocation of $2.42 million total into the state's eight historically black colleges or universities: Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Clinton College, Morris College, South Carolina State University, Vorhees College, and Denmark Technical College.
“Private schools in our state provide an essential education to over 50,000 children,” McMaster said in a news release. “They provide parents the ability to choose the type of education environment and instruction they feel best suits their child’s unique needs. And a large number of these students come from working or low-income families – who - in the best economy – are barely able to scrimp and scrape together just enough money to pay their child’s tuition.”
Public school officials, others argue the funds are being misspent... This announcement resulted in immediate responses from several education-related groups.
“The challenges that many of our state’s rural and high poverty public schools must tackle on a daily basis are great during the best of times, much less during a pandemic that is disproportionately attacking the very citizens in the areas these public schools are located," South Carolina School Boards Association President Chuck Sayler said in a Tuesday news release. "The Governor’s decision not to direct more than 65 percent of his emergency coronavirus funding to assist the most disadvantaged students, and instead give it to more advantaged students ($6,500 to a family of four that makes $78,000 — 300% poverty) to stay in private schools is unfathomable. The cost of this program will benefit a few at the expense of many with no accountability to taxpayers that public schools are mandated to provide including: the administration of pre- and post- assessments, reports on expenditures and documentation of the impact of programs or services provided."
The Palmetto State Teachers Association said it was disappointed in McMaster’s decision.
"At a time where South Carolina’s public schools are faced with unprecedented operational challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, these funds could be better used by ensuring our public schools have as many resources as possible to ensure a safe return to in-person instruction when public health conditions make it possible to do so," the organization said in a news release. "As an organization, the Palmetto State Teachers Association strongly supports public school choice, so long as the schools receiving public funding are required to meet the same requirements for accountability and accessibility as our state’s public schools. However, today’s action by the Governor will allow federal public dollars to flow to independent schools that are not subject to public accountability standards. These schools are also not accessible to all South Carolina students, as they can deny admission to students based on criteria such as a student’s religion, sexual orientation, or disability status. The federal tax dollars used for the SAFE grant program are paid by all South Carolinians, meaning those dollars should only be used for schools that are open to all of our students. The Palmetto State Teachers Association has traditionally advocated against the establishment of any voucher program in South Carolina, and while the SAFE grant program is only for one year, it still has the hallmarks of a voucher system that diverts public dollars from public schools. Our state’s allocation of GEER funding could be better served supporting schools and educational programs that are truly public and for all South Carolinians."
A lawsuit was also filed in Orangeburg County to prevent the distribution of the funds.
The complaint argues that the South Carolina Constitution prevents the distribution of public monies from the state being used to benefit private or religious institutions.
A temporary restraining order was granted by Judge Edgar Dickson of Orangeburg County to prevent the distribution of the funds.
Arguments are expected to take place next week according to media reports.
Pee Dee private schools sign up... Several private schools in the Pee Dee have indicated that they plan to sign up for the program to allow their students' parents to apply for the grants.
Trinity-Byrnes announced on July 20 that it had signed up for the program.
“This is a unique opportunity for students to enroll in a superior academic institution,” Head of School Mr. Ed Hoffman said in a news release. “We are offering both in person and online options for fall 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.”
The King's Academy also signed up for the program.
Stevie Phillips, head of school at the Carolina Academy, in Lake City also confirmed his school would be signing up for the program.
Hoffman said the SAFE program would benefit Trinity-Byrnes greatly. He said that the grants could alleviate the financial stress on families.
Many businesses have closed, temporarily laid off workers, or reduced production as a result of the shutdowns.
With those decisions comes a loss of income for families, putting some in a difficult financial position, potentially making private school -- a place their kids may have been since grade school -- now unaffordable, Hoffman added.
Ron Van Ness, head of school at the King's Academy, offered a similar thought.
Hoffman also added that the funds could help some schools stay open. Hoffman added that Trinity-Byrnes would likely actually see an enrollment increase which he attributed toward the school's online programs.
Van Ness said that King's was likely looking at a 10% enrollment decline this year.
Hoffman and Van Ness also talked about private schools being a needed alternative to the public schools.
Some children, Van Ness added need individual attention that public schools are unable to provide.
Phillips said the program also gives parents a choice that may otherwise be unavailable to them.
All three also argued that the program actually saves the public schools money. If a private school closes, it's students must then attend public school, meaning the district they're in would have to fund additional teachers and classroom and other spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.