 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee private schools split on masks
0 Comments

Pee Dee private schools split on masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The private schools in the Pee Dee are evenly split on mask mandates. 

All Saints Episcopal Day School, Saint Anthony Catholic School, and Trinity Collegiate School have mandated masks from the beginning of the school year. 

Carolina Academy did not mandate masks at the beginning of the year, but decided to do so Tuesday, according to Head of School Stevie Phillips. 

Florence Christian School, Hartsville's Emmanuel Christian School, Maranatha Christian School, and The King's Academy are not mandating the wearing of face masks to start the school year. 

Evan Powell, head of school at All Saints, said he was grateful the schools had the flexibility to make the decision themselves. 

Public schools are prohibited from mandating masks due to a budget proviso. Several school districts including Marlboro County have implemented policies that are in opposition to the proviso. 

"The majority of our students are under the age of 12 and have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated yet," Powell said. "While 78% of our faculty and staff are vaccinated, the research is clear that the Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than previous versions of COVID-19, and even vaccinated individuals can spread the virus. Out of protection for our school community, we have made the decision to take the universal advice from our medical advisory team, the CDC, DHEC, and AAP to mandate masks for students, teachers, and visitors while indoors on our campus." 

Powell added that the school had put together a medical advisory team to make the decisions on masks and that the school would evaluate the mask mandate every two weeks. 

Ed Hoffman, head of school at Trinity, said his school would reevaluate the decision every week. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saturn’s mysterious moon Titan might have lakes and seas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert