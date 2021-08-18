Pee Dee private schools split on masks

FLORENCE, S.C. – The private schools in the Pee Dee are evenly split on mask mandates.

All Saints Episcopal Day School, Saint Anthony Catholic School, and Trinity Collegiate School have mandated masks from the beginning of the school year.

Carolina Academy did not mandate masks at the beginning of the year, but decided to do so Tuesday, according to Head of School Stevie Phillips.

Florence Christian School, Hartsville's Emmanuel Christian School, Maranatha Christian School, and The King's Academy are not mandating the wearing of face masks to start the school year.

Evan Powell, head of school at All Saints, said he was grateful the schools had the flexibility to make the decision themselves.

Public schools are prohibited from mandating masks due to a budget proviso. Several school districts including Marlboro County have implemented policies that are in opposition to the proviso.