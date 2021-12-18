 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Professional Intervention and Consulting Services holds reindeer lane drive-thru
0 Comments

Pee Dee Professional Intervention and Consulting Services holds reindeer lane drive-thru

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pee Dee PICS

Santa hands a gift to a child at the Pee Dee Professional Intervention and Consulting Services Reindeer Lane and Christmas drive-thru held Saturday morning at Delmae Heights Elementary School.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. 

Pee Dee Professional Intervention and Consulting Services held a drive-thru Reindeer Lane Saturday morning at Delmae Heights Elementary School. The event for over 100 of the organization's clients featured a fire truck sleigh lane, face painting, a craft station and gifts from Santa. There were also food stations for cookies, reindeer food, cupcakes, coffee, funnel cakes and candy. Pee Dee Professional Intervention and Consulting Services is a local organization serving over 100 children ages 0-3 in the Pee Dee area. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants. 

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M
Local News

Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, the prominent South Carolina attorney accused of a slew of mostly financial crimes after his wife and son were found shot dead outside their home blamed some of his problems on a 20-year-long opiate addiction shortly before a judge set bond at $7 million Monday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert