Pee Dee Professional Intervention and Consulting Services holds reindeer lane drive-thru

FLORENCE, S.C.
Pee Dee Professional Intervention and Consulting Services held a drive-thru Reindeer Lane Saturday morning at Delmae Heights Elementary School. The event for over 100 of the organization's clients featured a fire truck sleigh lane, face painting, a craft station and gifts from Santa. There were also food stations for cookies, reindeer food, cupcakes, coffee, funnel cakes and candy. Pee Dee Professional Intervention and Consulting Services is a local organization serving over 100 children ages 0-3 in the Pee Dee area.
