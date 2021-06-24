 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee real estate market roaring
0 Comments

Pee Dee real estate market roaring

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The number of days on the market for a Pee Dee home has declined by nearly 36% from last May. 

The latest data from the Pee Dee Realtor Association indicates that the average Pee Dee home now sits on the market for 83 days compared with the 134 days a home sat on the market last May. 

The monthly data from the Pee Dee Realtor Association includes data from Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties. 

The numbers represent a decline of 35.8%. 

The association adds that buyer demand has increased because of low mortgage rates and that price increases have been exacerbated by lower inventory supplies (months supply of inventory was down by 17.1% and inventory of homes for sale was down 13.2%) due to material and labor shortages. 

The association also indicates that the median sales price has increased by 21% from $157,000 in May 2020 to $190,000 in May and the average sale price increased by 20.2% from $177,790 in May 2020 to $213,725 in May. Also, sellers are now receiving 98.2% of their list price. 

As a result of the increasing prices, housing affordability index for the region has decreased by 17.2%. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Local News

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert