 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Realtor Association endorses Joey McMillan
0 comments

Pee Dee Realtor Association endorses Joey McMillan

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — City council candidate Joey McMillan has secured the endorsement of his fellow Realtors. 

The Pee Dee Realtor Association announced its endorsement of McMillan, the owner of the local Caldwell Banker branch, in a flyer sent out Friday afternoon. 

Association President Richard Trappier also sent McMillan a letter informing him of the endorsement Friday. 

"As a Realtor and active association member, we know that you [Joey] will represent not only the real estate industry but all citizens and the entire Florence business community as well," Trappier said in the letter.  

McMillan is one of two candidates running in Tuesday's Florence City Council District 1 runoff. The other candidate is Lashonda Nesmith Jackson. The winner of the runoff will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert