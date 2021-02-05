Pee Dee Realtor Association endorses Joey McMillan

FLORENCE, S.C. — City council candidate Joey McMillan has secured the endorsement of his fellow Realtors.

The Pee Dee Realtor Association announced its endorsement of McMillan, the owner of the local Caldwell Banker branch, in a flyer sent out Friday afternoon.

Association President Richard Trappier also sent McMillan a letter informing him of the endorsement Friday.

"As a Realtor and active association member, we know that you [Joey] will represent not only the real estate industry but all citizens and the entire Florence business community as well," Trappier said in the letter.

McMillan is one of two candidates running in Tuesday's Florence City Council District 1 runoff. The other candidate is Lashonda Nesmith Jackson. The winner of the runoff will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

