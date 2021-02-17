 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Realtor Association lends a helping hand to Harvest Hope
Pee Dee Realtor Association lends a helping hand to Harvest Hope

Realtor Association

Richard Trappier, president of the Pee Dee Realtor Association, tapes a food donation box closed at Harvest Hope Wednesday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE  

 Several members of the Pee Dee Realtor Association took a break from selling homes Wednesday afternoon to help Harvest Hope get food to those suffering from hunger. Association President Richard Trappier and others worked for several hours Wednesday to place donated food in boxes for delivery by the charity as part of National Random Act of Kindness Day.

