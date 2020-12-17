Pee Dee Realtor Association makes donation to Harvest Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Realtor Association on Thursday presented Harvest Hope Food Bank with a check for $2,562.00 and several boxes of food collected by its members.

Nell Folkens,2020 president of the Pee Dee Realtor Association, said the members annually collect non-perishable goods for Harvest Hope.

Folkens said a challenge went out to all members to make a $100 donation. The food was collected by the Pee Dee Realtor Association members. The association has about 700 members from the industry and business associates and about 430 of them are primary Realtors.

In addition to the donation to Harvest Hope, the association has made contributions this year to SCA/Meals on Wheels, $500; Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, $2,500; Foster Care Clothing Closet, $500; Mercy Medicine, $500; Habitat for Humanity, Darlington, $500; Habitat for Humanity, Florence, $500; Pee Dee Coalition, Dillon, $500; The Care House of the Pee Dee, $500; and the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee, $500. The total was a little more than $9,000 in charitable contributions.

The Pee Dee Realtor Association office is at 1375 Celebration Boulevard in Florence.