Pee Dee Realtor Association passes the baton and gives awards

FLORENCE, S.C. — On Tuesday night, The Pee Dee Realtors Association hosted its annual awards banquet and passed the baton of leadership to the new board of directors for 2023.

Approximately 30 people gathered in the SiMT ballroom to celebrate a year of hard work and introduce the new faces in leadership.

The Pee Dee Realtor Association Partner of the Year Award was presented to Roger Herdt, owner of Herdt Home Inspections. This award recognzies active and supportive industry partners who make the job of Realtors easier. The Industry Partner of the Year must be honest and trustworthy, and display the highest integrity and moral character with clients, associates and the public.

The Realtor Rookie of the Year Award went to Danielle Hooker, who had nearly $3 million in sales in less than two years while representing the Realtor community with professionalism and integrity. Hooker was shocked and didn’t realize she had sold that much.

The 2022 Good Neighbor Community Service Award went to Natalie Taflinger for her job as a Realtor meeting community service. Cookie Cawthon, founder and executive director of Tenacious Grace, honored Taflinger with a testimony on how she helped the organization find the perfect home for women who have just gotten out of prison. Taflinger was also awarded $1,000 for her non-profit charitable organization.

The Realtor of the Year Award was presented to Samantha Carter-Campbell for her dedication to the Realtor association. Carter-Campbell has served on the local board of directors, serves on and chairs multiple local and state committees, and diligently attends local events.

Carter-Cambell said she has been in real estate for 17 years and she always tries to work from a posture of service.

“What I have done for the people I would have done regardless of any award,” she said. “This award did mean a lot to me and lets me know that my peers notice the hard work and dedication I put into this.”

The event concluded with the current president, Charles Munn, passing the gavel to the new president, Julie Jebaily. An emotional Munn reflected on his leadership and said that it was his pleasure to work with people who are passionate about their job and the community.

Jebaily said her focus for 2023 is on community involvement. She said this is a critical time in real estate, and she is eager to be a calming staple that people can look to.

“I want to make our community a better place to love,” Jebaily said. “I am very excited about this year. The market is very strong, and we expect that to continue. I am really excited about the future.”

The 2023 Pee dee Realtor Association officers and board members:

Julie Jebaily–President

Amy McCalman–President-elect

Remander Johnson–Vice president

Vonda Sellers Ford–Secretary

Cathy Westerbeck–Treasurer

Charles Munn–Immediate past president

Sean Austin–Director

Abby Calder–Director

Morgan Flowers-Director

Lynn Kelly-Director

Catherine Patterson-Director

Chuck McLain-Board Legal Counsel