Pee Dee Realtors hold holiday coat drive.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A committee of real estate people collected more than a hundred coats for a holiday giveaway.

The coats were distributed Friday at three elementary schools in Florence: Lucy T. Davis, Wallace Gregg, and Savannah Grove.

The clothing drive was conducted by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the Pee Dee Realtors Association.

“I believe that it’s our duty to provide exceptional service to everyone for lasting change in our communities,” Vonda Sellers-Ford said. She is the chairwoman of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.

The Fair Housing Act was created in 1968 to protect people from discrimination in the sale, renting, and financing of housing. It was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson during the Martin Luther King assassination riots.

“With this mission in mind we are very excited to have a committee represented in our local board,'' Sellers-Ford said. "Not only do we want to bring awareness to the community about fair housing laws, but we also want to give back to the community."

What separates people is very little, but what brings people together is that everyone needs food, clothing, and shelter, she said.

The coat and clothing drive was done to make sure all children have access to jackets and warm clothing for the holiday season.

“Each year as the committee grows, we will include other schools,” she said.

Sellers-Ford said she spoke to the principals, and they told her the need for jackets was great.

“It is important that we not only engage with our customers and clients, but that we also engage with the community,” she said. “I come from a public service background, and I am very mindful about not being the center of my life. Our job is to help people."