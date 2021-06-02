Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority could add Florence-Pamplico-Johnsonville bus line

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Residents of Pamplico and Johnsonville may soon begin to see Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority buses again.

Don Strickland, executive director of the authority, told the Johnsonville City Council Tuesday evening that the authority was looking for commitments from partners to partially fund a bus line that would run from Florence to Johnsonville.

David Mace, downtown development director for the city, said the line would run via Pamplico three times a day.

Strickland said that the authority needed around $65,000 in order to receive federal funding that would allow it to provide around $200,000 in bus services.

"We're about 70% there as far as local funding," Strickland said.

Mace said that he thought Anderson Brothers Bank was a major sponsor for the route. He added that Piggly Wiggly, Farmers Telephone Cooperative and HealthCare Partners may have committed.

Strickland also mentioned McCall Farms, McLeod Health and the Medical University of South Carolina being interested in the new bus line.

The city council voted unanimously to add $5,000 for the new line into its 2021-22 budget that is set to take effect on July 1.