Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority could add Florence-Pamplico-Johnsonville bus line

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Residents of Pamplico and Johnsonville may soon begin to see Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority buses again.
Don Strickland, executive director of the authority, told the Johnsonville City Council Tuesday evening that the authority was looking for commitments from partners to partially fund a bus line that would run from Florence to Johnsonville.
David Mace, downtown development director for the city, said the line would run via Pamplico three times a day.
Strickland said that the authority needed around $65,000 in order to receive federal funding that would allow it to provide around $200,000 in bus services.
"We're about 70% there as far as local funding," Strickland said.
Mace said that he thought Anderson Brothers Bank was a major sponsor for the route. He added that Piggly Wiggly, Farmers Telephone Cooperative and HealthCare Partners may have committed.
Strickland also mentioned McCall Farms, McLeod Health and the Medical University of South Carolina being interested in the new bus line.
The city council voted unanimously to add $5,000 for the new line into its 2021-22 budget that is set to take effect on July 1.
Strickland said that Johnsonville could have six to eight stops on the commuter line including a park and ride at the Piggly Wiggly store.
He said that anytime the authority returns service to an area, it also returns demand response service – MediCAID recipients can receive transportation to the doctor – to the area. He added that this could push out further to more rural areas.
Strickland added that a recently started line the Brittons Neck area of Marion County is transporting residents of that county to Johnsonville for medical treatment as opposed to going to Marion.
He explained that Brittons Neck is in the southern part of Marion County and closer to Johnsonville than Marion, saving those riding time and the authority money.
Strickland estimated that bus service could begin within the next couple of months.