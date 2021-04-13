Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority to add two electric buses

McMaster also announced that the state would use $23.64 million of the $34 million the state received to fund the purchase of 235 propane-fueled buses that are expected to be used in Aiken, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester County School District Two, Greenville, Horry, Lexington School District One, Richland School District One, Richland School District Two and York School District Four. The South Carolina Department of Education has committed $87,400 to build two new propane fueling stations to expand the propane school bus fleet throughout the state.

South Carolina operates the buses that serve each school district.

“This announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient, and environmentally friendly school buses in the nation,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Not only will these new propane buses help ensure over 300,000 bus riders get to and from school safely and on time, it will save tax payers millions of dollars while drastically reducing emissions.”

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments will receive $608,000 to purchase an electric transit bus made in South Carolina for CARTA. The council will provide a 20% match.