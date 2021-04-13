Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority to add two electric buses

FLORENCE, S.C. — The settlement ending the Volkswagen emissions control scandal is paying off for the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday morning that the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority had been awarded nearly $295,500 by the South Carolina Department of Insurance for the authority's first two electric transit buses and charging infrastructure for them.
Authority Director Don Strickland said he hoped the buses would be operational by early 2022. He said added that the authority may continue its environmental efforts in the future.
“This is an important step toward cleaner, safer transportation for South Carolina,” said Director of Insurance Ray Farmer.
The authority is expected to apply for federal funds to cover 85% of the costs of the buses and charging infrastructure.
“Today marks an important day for our state,” McMaster said. “Director [of Insurance Ray] Farmer and his team accepted an immense challenge in determining how these funds should be invested to benefit as many South Carolinians as possible, and they have exceeded expectations. Because of today’s announcement, those in our state who rely on public transit and the children who rely on our school buses will be safer.”
McMaster also announced that the state would use $23.64 million of the $34 million the state received to fund the purchase of 235 propane-fueled buses that are expected to be used in Aiken, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester County School District Two, Greenville, Horry, Lexington School District One, Richland School District One, Richland School District Two and York School District Four. The South Carolina Department of Education has committed $87,400 to build two new propane fueling stations to expand the propane school bus fleet throughout the state.
South Carolina operates the buses that serve each school district.
“This announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient, and environmentally friendly school buses in the nation,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Not only will these new propane buses help ensure over 300,000 bus riders get to and from school safely and on time, it will save tax payers millions of dollars while drastically reducing emissions.”
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments will receive $608,000 to purchase an electric transit bus made in South Carolina for CARTA. The council will provide a 20% match.
Volkswagen agreed to the $14.7 billion settlement to settle allegations that the company installed software that allowed its cars to cheat emissions tests. The settlement was divided into three parts, the second of which went to settle claims in affected states. South Carolina was provided $34 million. McMaster appointed the department of insurance to manage the allocation. The state invested $9.33 million in 78 new propane school buses and four clean energy transit buses in 2019.
Additional information about the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation trust is available at doi.sc.gov/vwsettlement.