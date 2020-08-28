Pee Dee reports 110 COVID cases, one death; state numbers near 1,000 again

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Friday announced 903 new confirmed cases and 34 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 23 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 110 confirmed cases with more than half that number tied to two counties — Florence County reported 44 cases and Chesterfield County reported 28 cases. Darlington County reported a dozen cases, Marion and Marlbor counties reported eight cases each, Williamsburg County reported seven cases and Dillon County reported three cases. Chesterfield County reported two probable cases and Darlington County one probable case.
Francis Marion University reported no additional COVID cases and an R(O) number for the state of .90, down one tenth of a percent from earlier in the week. An R(O) number of less than one indicates a decrease of spread of the virus while a number greater than one indicates an increased spread.
Florence County reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 114,400, probable cases to 1,551, confirmed deaths to 2,521, and 134 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 248 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Thursday, a total of 989,673 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,751 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
Friday the state reported 82.91% hospital bed utilization rate, 76.27% ICU bed utilization rate and 33.8% ventilator utilizataion.
The state reported 8,410 hospital beds occupied, 1,122 ICU beds occupied and 550 ventilators in use. There were 979 COVID patients hospitalized, 246 of them were in ICU beds and 146 of them were ventilated.
