COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee reported 115 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one probable case Wednesday, along with three confirmed deaths and one probable death, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 44 total cases, 1 probable case and in deaths − two confirmed and one probable. Darlington County reported one confirmed death.
Charleston County led the state with 11 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
Statewide DHEC announced 1,654 new confirmed cases and one new probable case, 39 additional confirmed deaths and 26 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 74,761, probable cases to 281, confirmed deaths to 1,242, and 43 probable deaths.
Confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (35), Allendale (3), Anderson (32), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (5), Beaufort (84), Berkeley (71), Calhoun (6), Charleston (190), Cherokee (16), Chester (19), Chesterfield (15), Clarendon (14), Colleton (24), Darlington (32), Dillon (7), Dorchester (78), Edgefield (9), Fairfield (2), Florence (44), Georgetown (18), Greenville (103), Greenwood (8), Hampton (3), Horry (103), Jasper (17), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (28), Laurens (38), Lee (6), Lexington (89), Marion (7), Marlboro (4), Newberry (41), Oconee (8), Orangeburg (48), Pickens (14), Richland (173), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (86), Sumter (68), Union (14), Williamsburg (6) and York (55).
Probable cases by county are Aiken (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Cherokee (3), Clarendon (1), Dorchester (3), Florence (1), Greenwood (2), Jasper (1), Laurens (4), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1) and Richland (2).
As of Tuesday, a total of 659,541 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Tuesday statewide was 8,574 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 19.3%.
Currently, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Based on information from the Bed Availability Report Tracking, which is estimated to be accurate within 10%, as of Tuesday, 9,961 hospital beds were in use (86.7% occupancy) and 1,522 are available. Of those hospitalized, 1,607 are COVID-19 patients.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps to take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing.
- Wearing a mask in public.
- Avoiding group gatherings.
- Regularly washing your hands.
- Staying home if sick.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
