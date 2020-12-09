Pee Dee reports 174 new coronavirus cases as state surpasses 2,000 again

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Every Pee Dee county reported more than 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Florence County led the way with 86 of the region’s 174 cases and seven probable cases. Darlington County reported 37 cases and 31 probable cases.

Marion and Williamsburg counties followed with 14 cases each, followed by Dillon County (12) and Marlboro County (11).

Statewide, 2,139 cases and 71 probable cases were reported, plus 26 deaths and one probable death, according to the South Carolina department of Health and Environmental Control.

Pee Dee counties reported three deaths, with two in Darlington County and one in Williamsburg County.

The state has reported at least 2,000 new cases for six consecutive days. Since Friday, the five-day total is 14,390 cases.

Greenville County led the state with 345 cases, nearly twice as many as any other county.

The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 223,140 confirmed cases, 16,304 probable cases, 4,280 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths.