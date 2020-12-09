Pee Dee reports 174 new coronavirus cases as state surpasses 2,000 again

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Every Pee Dee county reported more than 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.
Florence County led the way with 86 of the region’s 174 cases and seven probable cases. Darlington County reported 37 cases and 31 probable cases.
Marion and Williamsburg counties followed with 14 cases each, followed by Dillon County (12) and Marlboro County (11).
Statewide, 2,139 cases and 71 probable cases were reported, plus 26 deaths and one probable death, according to the South Carolina department of Health and Environmental Control.
Pee Dee counties reported three deaths, with two in Darlington County and one in Williamsburg County.
The state has reported at least 2,000 new cases for six consecutive days. Since Friday, the five-day total is 14,390 cases.
Support Local Journalism
Greenville County led the state with 345 cases, nearly twice as many as any other county.
The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 223,140 confirmed cases, 16,304 probable cases, 4,280 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC statewide was 10,411 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 20.5%.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Tuesday, a total of 2,941,385 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
There are 308 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.