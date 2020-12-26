Pee Dee reports 217 COVID cases Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced an additional 3,111 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, an additional 151 probable cases, 74 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.
The state didn't post numbers Christmas so Saturday's totals encompass two reporting cycles.
The Pee Dee Saturday reported 217 confirmed cases of the virus with Florence County in the lead with 92 cases. Darlington County reported 36 cases, Dillon County reported 25 cases, Marion County reported 20 cases, Williamsburg County reported 19 cases, Chesterfield County reported 14 cases, and Marlboro County reported 11 cases.
Florence County reported three confirmed deaths, Marion County reported two confirmed deaths and Darlington County reported one confirmed and one probable death.
Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 266,678 confirmed cases, 22,214 probable cases, 4,736 confirmed deaths and 388 probable deaths.
So far the state has performed 3,487,809 COVID-19 tests and there are currently 158 testing opportunities available in the state.
A total of 14,427 individual test results were reported statewide Friday and of those reported, 21.6% percent were positive.
South Carolina hospitals Saturday reported 71.06% inpatient bed utilization rate, 75.33% ICU bed utilization rate, 28.53% ventilator utilization.
State hospitals also reported 7,813 occupied inpatient beds, 1,270 occupied ICU beds, 557 ventilators in use, 1,758 COVID patients hospitalized, 357 of them in an ICU bed and 176 of those in a ventilator.
Florence County reported 118 hospital beds available, Darlington County 35 beds, Chesterfield County 13 beds, Dillon County four beds, Marion County nine beds and Williamsburg County 10 beds.