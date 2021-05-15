Pee Dee reports 22 new COVID cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported a dozen deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and more than 300 new confirmed cases of the virus.

For the reporting period that ended Thursday the state reported 325 confirmed cases of the virus, 204 probable cases, and 12 deaths, according to figures published by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 22 confirmed cases with Florence County atop the pile with nine cases followed by Chesterfield County with four cases, Darlington and Dillon counties each reported three cases while Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported two.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's aggregate numbers to 488,512 confirmed cases, 99,598 probable cases, 8,484 confirmed deaths, 1,154 probable deaths and 7,674,095 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 17,985 tests with 2.9% positivity.