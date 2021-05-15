 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee reports 22 new COVID cases, no deaths
0 comments
top story

Pee Dee reports 22 new COVID cases, no deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported a dozen deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and more than 300 new confirmed cases of the virus.

For the reporting period that ended Thursday the state reported 325 confirmed cases of the virus, 204 probable cases, and 12 deaths, according to figures published by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 22 confirmed cases with Florence County atop the pile with nine cases followed by Chesterfield County with four cases, Darlington and Dillon counties each reported three cases while Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported two.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's aggregate numbers to 488,512 confirmed cases, 99,598 probable cases, 8,484 confirmed deaths, 1,154 probable deaths and 7,674,095 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 17,985 tests with 2.9% positivity.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Teresa Myers Ervin, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes clash over Florence City Council committee appointments

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting devolved into a war of words between Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes over what both sides called a lack of communication. The dispute between the council members started with Barnes made a motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, to create three new city ad hoc committees for the council as the result of a recently held council retreat.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert