Pee Dee reports 29 COVID cases, state 680 and 7 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 680 new confirmed cases Friday, plus 37 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, seven additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 29 COVID cases. Florence County reported 16 cases, Darlington County reported four cases, Chesterfield and Dillon counties each reported three cases, Williamsburg County reported two cases and Marlboro County reported one case.
No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,057, probable cases to 8,537, confirmed deaths to 3,653 and probable deaths to 243.
If you are out and about in the community, around others or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once per month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 310 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Thursday, 1,977,274 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 4,743 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 14.3%.
