 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee reports 29 COVID cases, state 680 and 7 deaths
0 comments
breaking top story

Pee Dee reports 29 COVID cases, state 680 and 7 deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image//

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 680 new confirmed cases Friday, plus 37 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, seven additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 29 COVID cases. Florence County reported 16 cases, Darlington County reported four cases, Chesterfield and Dillon counties each reported three cases, Williamsburg County reported two cases and Marlboro County reported one case.

No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,057, probable cases to 8,537, confirmed deaths to 3,653 and probable deaths to 243.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If you are out and about in the community, around others or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once per month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 310 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Thursday, 1,977,274 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 4,743 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 14.3%.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert