Pee Dee reports 33 COVID cases, four deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 739 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 30 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 30 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.
This brings the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 137,406, probable cases to 3,383, confirmed deaths to 3,067, and 176 probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 33 confirmed cases Tuesday. Florence County reported 15 cases, Darlington County reported 10 cases, Chesterfield, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported two cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.
Francis Marion University reported seven active cases of students and no active cases of faculty or staff − a 0.14% rate in the campus community.
Williamsburg County reported two deaths while Florence and Marion counties each reported one death.
In schools across the Pee Dee:
- All Saints Episcopal Day School reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Bennettsville Primary reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Carolina Academy reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Carver Elementary reports fewer than five student cases.
- C.E. Murray High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Cheraw High reports fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- Cheraw Intermediate reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Chesterfield High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Darlington County Institute of Technology reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Darlington Middle reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Dillon Christian reports fewer than five student cases.
- Dillon High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Dillon Middle reports fewer than five student cases.
- East Elementary reports fewer than five student cases.
- Easterling Primary reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Emmanuel Christian School reports fewer than five student cases.
- Florence Christian School reports fewer than five student cases.
- Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle reports fewer than five student cases.
- Henry L. Sneed Middle reports fewer than five student cases.
- Hemingway MB Lee Middle reports fewer than five student cases.
- Jefferson Elementary reports fewer than five cases.
- Johnsonville High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Kelleytown Baptist Kindergarten reports fewer than five student cases.
- Lamar High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Latta High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Maranatha Christian School reports fewer than five student cases.
- McColl Elementary/Middle reports fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- Marion Intermediate reports fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- Marlboro Academy reports fewer than five student cases.
- Marlboro County High reports fewer than five student cases.
- New Prospect Christian School reports fewer than five student cases.
- North Vista reports fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- Pee Dee Academy reports fewer than five student cases.
- Ronald McNair Junior reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Rosenwald Elementary reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- South Florence High reports fewer than five student cases.
- South Point Christian School reports fewer than five student cases.
- The King's Academy reports fewer than five student cases.
- Trinity Collegiate reports fewer than five student cases.
- West Florence High reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Williams Middle reports fewer than five student cases.
- Wilson High reports fewer than five faculty cases.
Currently, there are 403 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, and there are 253 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Monday, a total of 1,271,177 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 5,160 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 14.3%.
