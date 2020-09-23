Pee Dee reports 40 COVID cases for Tuesday, state resting positivity rate 11%

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 613 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Wednesday reported 40 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 13 cases. Darlington County reported 11 cases, Chesterfield County reported eight cases, Marion County reported six cases and Williamsburg County reported two cases.
Florence County reported two deaths, Chesterfield County reported one death, Darlington County reported one death and Dillon County reported one death and one probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138,171, probable cases to 3,515, confirmed deaths to 3,085, and 177 probable deaths.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.
Currently, there are 385 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 255 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,293,940 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,592 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
South Carolina hospitals Tuesday reported 81.56% utilization of inpatient beds, 74.5% utilization of ICU beds and 32.4% utilization of ventilators.
The hospitals reported 8,238 occupied inpatient beds, 1,081 occupied ICU beds, 520 ventilators in use, 786 hospitalized COVID patients, 190 of them in an ICU bed and 103 of them ventilated.
Florence County reported 72 beds available, Darlington County reported 44 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 16 beds available, Dillon County reported six beds availble, Marion County reported one bed available and Williamsburg County reported 14 beds available.
