Pee Dee reports 40 new COVID cases

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence residents held a parade to mark the homecoming of Amir Cooper Saturday morning. Cooper had an eye and a small portion of his face removed after doctors found mold and fungus were growing behind his eye. Cooper spent seven weeks in the hospital in Charleston and another two weeks at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The parade ran from 1007 Kershaw St. down Ballard Street to East Pine Street and along East Pine to an empty lot near its intersection with Charlotte Street.