Pee Dee reports 46 COVID cases Friday, 42 Pee Dee schools report COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 647 new confirmed cases and 40 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.
Forty-two Pee Dee schools reported either students, or faculty, or both, infected with the virus.
The Pee Dee Friday reported 46 COVID cases. Dillon County reported a dozen cases, Darlington County reported 11 cases, Florence County reported nine cases, Chesterfield County reported six cases, Marlboro County reported four cases and Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported two cases.
Dillon, Florence and Marion County each reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 140,056, probable cases to 3,846, confirmed deaths to 3,114, and 183 probable deaths.
South Carolina schools reporting cases on Friday were:
- All Saints Episcopal Day School reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Bennettsville Intermediate reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Bennettsville Primary reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Carolina Academy reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Carver Elementary reports fewer than five student cases.
- C.E. Murray High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Cheraw High reports fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- Cheraw Intermediate reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Chesterfield High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Darlington County Institute of Technology reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Darlington Middle reports fewer than five faculty cases
- Dillon Christian School reports fewer than five student cases.
- Dillon High reports fewer than five cases.
- Dillon Middle reports fewer than five student cases
- East Elementary reports fewer than five student cases
- Easterling Primary reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Emmanuel Christian School reported fewer than five cases.
- Florence Christian School reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle reports fewer than five student cases.
- Hemingway MB Lee Middle reports fewer than five student cases.
- Henry L. Sneed Middle reports fewer than five student cases.
- Jefferson Elementary reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Johnsonville High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Kelleytown Baptiast Kindergarten reports fewer than five cases.
- Lamar High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Latta High reports fewer than five student cases.
- Maranatha Christian School reports fewer than five student cases.
- Marion High reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Marion Intermediate reports fewer than five student cases.
- Marlboro Academy reports fewer than five student cases.
- Marlboro County High reports fewer than five student cases.
- McColl Elementary reports fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- New Prospect Christian School reported fewer than five student cases.
- North Vista Elementary reports fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- Pee Dee Academy reports fewer than five student cases.
- Ronald E. McNair Junior High reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- Rosenwald Elementary/Middle reports fewer than five faculty cases.
- South Florence High reports fewer than five student cases.
- South Pointe Christian School reports fewer than five student cases.
- The King's Academy reports fewer than five student cases.
- Trinity Collegiate reports fewer than five student cases
- West Florence High reports fewer than five faculty cases and fewer than five student cases.
- Wilson High reports fewer than five faculty cases.
On Thursday, Doctors Care reported more than 7,000 negative and positive test results to DHEC, which includes approximately 400 individual positive results. These results cover a time frame of July 1-September 23. These results have been uploaded into DHEC's database and are reflected in online data. These tests are reflected in historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC.
DHEC continues to reiterate to labs that positive and negative labs are required to be reported to DHEC within 24 hours. The overwhelming majority of labs and facilities are reporting their positive and negative results to DHEC, as required.
"If we were to have issues with the same lab or facility delaying its test results to us, we may take enforcement actions as necessary. This 24-hour time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians," the agency said in a media advisory.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 338 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Thursday, a total of 1,334,630 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 5,832 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.1%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
South Carolina hospitals Friday reported 81.92% inpatient bed occupancy, 74.78% ICU bed occupancy and 32.19% ventilator usage.
The hospitals reported 8,271 occupied inpatient beds, 1,58 occupied ICU beds, 518 ventilators in use, 773 COVID patients hospitalized, 191 of them in ICU beds and 101 of those on ventilators.
Florence County reported 89 beds available, Darlington County reported 29 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 17 beds available, Dillon County reported 11 beds available, Marion County reported zero hospital beds available and Williamsburg County reported 10 beds available.
