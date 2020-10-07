 Skip to main content
Pee Dee reports 64 confirmed COVID cases, 30 probable cases and four deaths
Pee Dee reports 64 confirmed COVID cases, 30 probable cases and four deaths

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image//

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 556 new confirmed cases and 118 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 27 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 64 cases of COVID. Florence County reported 25 cases, Dillon County reported a dozen cases, Darlington County reported 10 cases, Chesterfield County reported nine cases, Marlboro County reported five cases, Marion County reported two cases and Williamsburg County reported one case. Darlington County reported 24 probable cases, Florence County reported four probable cases and Marion and Marlboro County each reported one probable case.

Dillon County reported two deaths while Florence and Marion counties each reported one death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 148,334, probable cases to 5,371, confirmed deaths to 3,300, and 202 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, the department recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

Currently, there are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through November 30 and there are 315 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,539,978 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 4,309 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

State hospitals Wednesday reported 80.24% inpatient bed utilization, 73.88% ICU bed utilization and 27.28% ventilator utilization.

The hospitals reported 8,173 inpatient beds occupied, 1,69 ICU beds occupied and 425 ventilators in use.

Overall the hospitals reported 707 COVID patients hospitalized, 183 of then in ICU beds and 93 of those on ventilators.

