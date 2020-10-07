Pee Dee reports 64 confirmed COVID cases, 30 probable cases and four deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 556 new confirmed cases and 118 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 27 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 64 cases of COVID. Florence County reported 25 cases, Dillon County reported a dozen cases, Darlington County reported 10 cases, Chesterfield County reported nine cases, Marlboro County reported five cases, Marion County reported two cases and Williamsburg County reported one case. Darlington County reported 24 probable cases, Florence County reported four probable cases and Marion and Marlboro County each reported one probable case.

Dillon County reported two deaths while Florence and Marion counties each reported one death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 148,334, probable cases to 5,371, confirmed deaths to 3,300, and 202 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, the department recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

