COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, while the state overall reported 1,850 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases but no additional confirmed deaths, though five probable deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
There are currently 1,560 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 206 of those patients are currently on ventilators.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 62,071, probable cases to 174, confirmed deaths to 984 and 14 probable deaths.
The number of confirmed cases reported Wednesday: Abbeville (3), Aiken (73), Anderson (42), Bamberg (17), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (78), Berkeley (62), Calhoun (6), Charleston (214), Cherokee (14), Chester (6), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (21), Colleton (12), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (45), Edgefield (6), Fairfield (3), Florence (28), Georgetown (84), Greenville (168), Greenwood (22), Hampton (2), Horry (188), Jasper (14), Kershaw (14), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (6), Lexington (71), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), McCormick (5), Newberry (16), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (27), Richland (184), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (97), Sumter (93), Union (7), Williamsburg (15), York (73)
Probable cases: Charleston (2), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Oconee (1) counties
The probable deaths occurred in two elderly individuals from Greenville (1) and Oconee (1) counties, and three individuals from Charleston (2) and Lancaster (1) counties whose ages are being confirmed.
As of Tuesday, a total of 572,823 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 8,575 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.
Currently, there are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics. Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,951 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,853 are in use, which is a 72.69% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,853 inpatient beds currently used, 1,560 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing.
- Wearing a mask in public.
- Avoiding group gatherings.
- Regularly washing your hands.
- Staying home if sick.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.