Pee Dee reports 96 COVID cases, two deaths Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced 918 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 32 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Saturday reported 96 confirmed cases and one probable case. Florence County reported 29 cases, Dillon County reported 17 cases, Darlington County reported 14 cases, Chesterfield County reported 13 cases, Marlboro County reported 10 cases, Williamsburg County reported seven cases and Marion County reported six cases. Williamsburg County reported one probable case.
Florence County reported two deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,313, probable cases to 1,976, confirmed deaths to 2,738, and 139 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday, a total of 1,058,938 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,249 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.7%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
South Carolina Saturday reported 80.41% inpatient bed utilization, 76.76% ICU bed utilization and 32.26% ventilator utilization.
The state reported 8,123 inpatient beds occupied, 1,113 ICU beds occupied, 845 COVID patients hospitliazed in 213 ICU beds with 128 of them ventilated.
