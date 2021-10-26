Pee Dee reports half of state’s 6 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The good news: Only six total coronavirus deaths – all confirmed – were reported Tuesday in South Carolina.

The bad news: Half of those deaths were in the Pee Dee.

Florence County reported two confirmed deaths. Dillon County reported one.

The state reported 564 total coronavirus cases Tuesday. That was 120 less than Monday when 684 total cases were the lowest number of three months.

Only 23 total cases (17 confirmed) were reported in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led the region with 11 total cases (10 confirmed). Darlington County reported seven total cases (five confirmed). Marlboro County reported four total cases (one confirmed). Marion County reported one total case, which was confirmed. Dillon County and Williamsburg County did not report any cases.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 717,016 confirmed cases, 177,205 probable cases, 11,737 confirmed deaths and 1,828 probable deaths.

The state reported 13,126 tests were conducted Sunday with 5.7% positivity. To date, 11,670,740 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.