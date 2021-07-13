 Skip to main content
Pee Dee reports nine COVID cases Tuesday
The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Tuesday reported more than 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with a positivity rate more than 5%.

For the reporting period that ended Sunday, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Concern reported 158 new cases statewide along with 85 probable cases and no deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported nine cases with Florence County reporting the most with four confirmed cases followed by Marion County with two cases and Darlington, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reporting one case. No probable cases were reported in Pee Dee counties.

For the same period last week, of the 68 confirmed cases and 48 probable cases reported in the state, five confirmed cases and one probable case were reported in the Pee Dee. No deaths were reported statewide.

For the reporting period the state had 5.4% positivity on 3,926 tests conducted.

As the state approaches back-to-school season in August 49.3% of residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine while 43.4% of residents have completed the vaccine regimen.

Florence County ranks 12th in the state for the highest percentage of residents vaccinated with 4,282 residents per 10,000 vaccinated -- in line with the state average. Darlington County reports 4,200 per 10,000 vaccinated, Williamsburg reports 4,184 per 10,000 residents, Marion County 4,022 residents per 10,000, Dillon County 3,453. Chesterfield 2,962 and Marlboro County 2,874 -- the lowest rate in the state.

Florence County has the highest number of hospitalized COVID patients at six, Dillon County has five patients hospitalized, Darlington County has one hospitalized COVID patients and Marion County has one hospitalized patient.

The Pee Dee currently has one confirmed case of the Delta variant, the Upstate zero cases, the Midlands four cases and the Lowcountry seven cases.

