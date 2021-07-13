Pee Dee reports nine COVID cases Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Tuesday reported more than 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with a positivity rate more than 5%.

For the reporting period that ended Sunday, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Concern reported 158 new cases statewide along with 85 probable cases and no deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported nine cases with Florence County reporting the most with four confirmed cases followed by Marion County with two cases and Darlington, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reporting one case. No probable cases were reported in Pee Dee counties.

For the same period last week, of the 68 confirmed cases and 48 probable cases reported in the state, five confirmed cases and one probable case were reported in the Pee Dee. No deaths were reported statewide.

For the reporting period the state had 5.4% positivity on 3,926 tests conducted.

As the state approaches back-to-school season in August 49.3% of residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine while 43.4% of residents have completed the vaccine regimen.