Pee Dee reports no COVID-19 deaths in past 3 days

Marion County’s three-day total was 10 confirmed cases (none on Thursday, seven on Friday and three on Saturday.

Marlboro County was next with three confirmed cases (one each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday) and two probable cases (one on Thursday and one on Saturday).

Dillon County had two confirmed cases (one on Thursday and one on Friday).

Darlington County had one confirmed case. That was on Saturday. It also had five probable cases, all on Friday.

Williamsburg County had one confirmed case. That was on Friday.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 493,015 confirmed cases, 103,601 probable cases, 8,634 confirmed deaths and 1,180 probable deaths.

To date, 8,159,984 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 5,726 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 3.0%.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.