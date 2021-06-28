Pee Dee reports no COVID-19 deaths in past 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee has had 35 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine probable cases since the previous report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
If that sounds high, it’s because the report issued Monday covered three days.
DHEC no longer is issuing reports on weekends. On Monday, it reported numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
No deaths were reported in any Pee Dee county during that span. Only three deaths were reported statewide in those three days combined.
On Thursday, 103 confirmed cases, 65 probable cases, two confirmed deaths and two probable deaths were reported in South Carolina.
On Friday, 148 confirmed cases, 60 probable cases and no deaths were reported statewide.
On Saturday, 136 confirmed cases, 51 probable cases and one death were reported in the state.
In the Pee Dee, 12 confirmed cases and one probable case were reported Thursday, 16 confirmed cases and six probable cases were reported Friday and 12 confirmed cases and one probable cases were reported Saturday.
Florence County’s three-day total was 18 confirmed cases and two probable caes (5/1 on Thursday, 6/1 on Friday and 7/0 on Saturday).
Marion County’s three-day total was 10 confirmed cases (none on Thursday, seven on Friday and three on Saturday.
Marlboro County was next with three confirmed cases (one each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday) and two probable cases (one on Thursday and one on Saturday).
Dillon County had two confirmed cases (one on Thursday and one on Friday).
Darlington County had one confirmed case. That was on Saturday. It also had five probable cases, all on Friday.
Williamsburg County had one confirmed case. That was on Friday.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 493,015 confirmed cases, 103,601 probable cases, 8,634 confirmed deaths and 1,180 probable deaths.
To date, 8,159,984 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 5,726 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 3.0%.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.