Pee Dee reports only 28 coronavirus cases, two deaths Wednesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 1,724 ICU beds in the state, 1,317 are occupied (76.39%). Of those, 278 (23.07%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,953 ventilators in the state, 604 are in use (30.93%) and 162 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.44%).

Of the 970,750 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 687,669 have been administered (70.8%).

Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 93% have been administered. That breaks down to 365,325 first doses and 127,735 second doses.

Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 46% have been administered. That breaks down to 111,256 first doses and 5,117 second doses.

According to DHEC, 467,554 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.