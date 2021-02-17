Pee Dee reports only 28 coronavirus cases, two deaths Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 23 probable cases, two confirmed deaths and one probable deaths were reported Wednesday in the Pee Dee, according to state health officials.
The two deaths and one probable death were reported in Darlington County.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 18 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases. No other county in the Pee Dee had more than four confirmed cases.
Darlington County had four confirmed cases and nine probable cases. Marlboro County was next (3/0), followed by Marion County (2/0), Williamsburg County (1/2) and Dillon County (0/2).
Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 655 confirmed cases and 237 probable cases, 50 confirmed deaths and 12 probable deaths.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 429,494 confirmed cases, 62,875 probable cases, 7,245 confirmed deaths and 869 probable deaths.
Of the 9,746 tests that were conducted Monday, 9.1% were positive.
As of Monday, 5,574,327 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,261 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,972 are occupied (79.67%). Of those, 1,205 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (13.43%).
Of the 1,724 ICU beds in the state, 1,317 are occupied (76.39%). Of those, 278 (23.07%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,953 ventilators in the state, 604 are in use (30.93%) and 162 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.44%).
Of the 970,750 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 687,669 have been administered (70.8%).
Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 93% have been administered. That breaks down to 365,325 first doses and 127,735 second doses.
Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 46% have been administered. That breaks down to 111,256 first doses and 5,117 second doses.
According to DHEC, 467,554 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.