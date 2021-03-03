Pee Dee reports only 30 coronavirus cases, one death Wednesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 1,737 ICU beds in the state, 1,237 are occupied (71.21%). Of those, 190 (26.91%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,959 ventilators in the state, 535 are in use (27.31%) and 86 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.18%).

Of the 1,292,520 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 976,447 have been administered (75.6%).

Of the 704,120 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 94% have been administered. That breaks down to 441,285 first doses and 233,992 second doses.

Of the 422,800 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 52% have been administered. That breaks down to 170,813 first doses and 47,401 second doses.

According to DHEC, 525,068 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.