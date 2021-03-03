Pee Dee reports only 30 coronavirus cases, one death Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only 30 confirmed coronavirus cases and one confirmed death were reported Wednesday in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led with 17 confirmed cases and seven probable cases. It also report the only death in the region.
No other Pee Dee county reported more than four confirmed cases, according to state health officials.
Williamsburg County reported four confirmed cases. Dillon and Marion counties each reported three confirmed cases. Marlboro County reported two cases, and Darlington County reported one case and two probable cases.
Statewide, 583 confirmed cases and 291 probable cases, 18 confirmed deaths and 26 probable deaths were reported, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 445,169 confirmed cases, 73,827 probable cases, 7,626 confirmed deaths and 994 probable deaths.
Of the 95277 tests that were conducted Monday, 9.6% were positive. That’s up from 4.1% from Saturday.
As of Monday, 6,016,494 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,261 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,437 are occupied (74.92%). Of those, 706 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (8.37%).
Of the 1,737 ICU beds in the state, 1,237 are occupied (71.21%). Of those, 190 (26.91%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,959 ventilators in the state, 535 are in use (27.31%) and 86 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.18%).
Of the 1,292,520 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 976,447 have been administered (75.6%).
Of the 704,120 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 94% have been administered. That breaks down to 441,285 first doses and 233,992 second doses.
Of the 422,800 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 52% have been administered. That breaks down to 170,813 first doses and 47,401 second doses.
According to DHEC, 525,068 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.