Pee Dee reports only 37 COVID cases Saturday, state 720 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported 720 confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 459 suspected cases, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, for the reporting period that ended Thursday, the state reported nine confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported 37 cases with no county reporting more than eight cases.
Florence County reported eight cases, Dillon, Marion and Williamsburg counties reported six cases each, Chesterfield and Marlboro counties reported four cases each and Chesterfield County reported four cases.
Darlington County reported one death.
Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 458,723 confirmed cases of the virus, 81,677 probable cases, 7,928 deaths and 1,049 probable deaths and 6,496,895 total tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 24,100 tests with a 4.9% positivity rate.
As of Saturday the state reported that 24.6% of the vaccine eligible population had received one shot and that 13.5% of the population had received both shots. Those are based on the state having 4,106,800 residents 15-years-old and older who are eligible for a vaccine.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.