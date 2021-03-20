Pee Dee reports only 37 COVID cases Saturday, state 720 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported 720 confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 459 suspected cases, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, for the reporting period that ended Thursday, the state reported nine confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 37 cases with no county reporting more than eight cases.

Florence County reported eight cases, Dillon, Marion and Williamsburg counties reported six cases each, Chesterfield and Marlboro counties reported four cases each and Chesterfield County reported four cases.

Darlington County reported one death.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 458,723 confirmed cases of the virus, 81,677 probable cases, 7,928 deaths and 1,049 probable deaths and 6,496,895 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 24,100 tests with a 4.9% positivity rate.