FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents of the Pee Dee region owe more than $10 million in unpaid state taxes, the South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Tuesday.

The department quarterly publishes a list of the top 250 individuals and businesses that owe the most in delinquent state taxes of all kinds. According to the list, top tax debtors from Florence County owe around $2.6 million and those from Darlington County owe around $944,000.

“Before names are published, the SCDOR exhausts efforts to collect these debts. The agency sends letters, calls and makes personal contact multiple times in an effort to help these taxpayers comply,” department spokesperson Tim Smith said.

In Florence, Levester McKithen Jr. owes the state more than $949,000 in individual taxes. Meanwhile, in Darlington County, Davis Enterprise Corp. owes around $707,000.

Others in Florence and Darlington who made the list include:

Cigar Room, Effingham: $407,000

Mike Dozier, Florence: $332,000

Antonio Hannah, Florence: $229,000

Swampp LLC., Florence: $166,000

Red Bone Alley Foods LLC., Florence: $157,000

Parklane Enterprises Inc., Hartsville: $123,000

Diane Wilkes, Hartsville: $113,000

Herbert Godwin, Scranton: $102,000

Altrena Thomas, Florence: $101,000

Hulon Fast Foods Inc., Florence: $98,000

Cire LLC., Florence: $91,000

The individuals and businesses will stay on the list until their taxes are paid, according to Smith. He said other, harsher penalties also apply.

“Those who do not pay their tax debts already have tax liens placed on their property. You cannot sell or refinance your property until such a lien is paid,” Smith said. “Also individuals on the list are eventually subject to wage garnishments and having any tax refunds taken. Businesses can have their business licenses revoked.”

In total, South Carolina’s 250 highest unpaid individual and business taxes come to $61.7 million lost from the state’s revenue, according to the department’s news release. It said the Pee Dee region has more unpaid taxes than the Midlands region, but less than the Lowcountry and the Upstate.

“Hundreds of South Carolina’s top delinquent taxpayers paid the state more than $8.3 million in 2022 after their debts were published online,” the release said. “Over the past two years, tax debtors whose names were published on the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s Top Delinquent Taxpayers lists have paid a total of $16.8 million in money previously owed the state.”

The list has been an ongoing project for the department for the past three years.