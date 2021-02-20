Pee Dee rivers continue to rise, flood adjoining neighborhoods

COWARD, S.C. — Lynches River on Saturday inched closer to its projected crest of 17.7 feet as it flowed through and over neighborhoods and roads close to the river and threatened to cut off Lynches River County Park from Old No. 4 Highway.

Park Ranger Sage Sheeder drove a pickup truck over the flooded County Park Road about 8:30 a.m. to put up a "Water on Road" sign.

Sheeder said the water rapidly flowing over the road paled in comparison to how high and fast it was running in other parts of the park.

The Lynches River Bridge on McAllister Mill Road remained open shortly after 8 a.m., though it had water on it but not flowing over it.

The river is expected to slowly recede and approach 16 feet by Thursday, according to its NOAA hydrological website.

To the north of Lynches River, Black Creek at Quinby crested Saturday morning at just under 16 feet and was receding — though not expected to return to its banks before Thursday.

The Lumber River at Nichols is forecast to continue to rise to a crest of 22.8 feet and remain there through at least Thursday, according to the NOAA hydrological website for the river.