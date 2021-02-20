Pee Dee rivers continue to rise, flood adjoining neighborhoods

COWARD, S.C. — Lynches River on Saturday inched closer to its projected crest of 17.7 feet as it flowed through and over neighborhoods and roads close to the river and threatened to cut off Lynches River County Park from Old No. 4 Highway.
Park Ranger Sage Sheeder drove a pickup truck over the flooded County Park Road about 8:30 a.m. to put up a "Water on Road" sign.
Sheeder said the water rapidly flowing over the road paled in comparison to how high and fast it was running in other parts of the park.
The Lynches River Bridge on McAllister Mill Road remained open shortly after 8 a.m., though it had water on it but not flowing over it.
The river is expected to slowly recede and approach 16 feet by Thursday, according to its NOAA hydrological website.
To the north of Lynches River, Black Creek at Quinby crested Saturday morning at just under 16 feet and was receding — though not expected to return to its banks before Thursday.
The Lumber River at Nichols is forecast to continue to rise to a crest of 22.8 feet and remain there through at least Thursday, according to the NOAA hydrological website for the river.
At that level River Road and Drowning Creek Drive are covered and homes cut off and flooding is starting along Waccamaw Street, Burney Street, Averette Street, Maple Street and Awt Road near U.S. 76, according to the website.
The Little Pee Dee at Galivants Ferry is forecast to crest overnight Saturday into Sunday at 12.5 feet — a level that will cause flooding in the Fork Retch community near Nichols.
The Great Pee Dee, into which all these rivers drain, continued to rise Saturday and is expected to crest at 26.7 feet Sunday afternoon — a level that will affect logging operations and farmland.
It is expected to remain at about that level through at least Thursday.
Sunny skies and crisp temperatures are forecast for the Pee Dee through the weekend before rain returns Monday — though not at the rate it fell earlier.