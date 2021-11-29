Pee Dee Salvation Army leader says racism guides were taken out of context

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leader of the Salvation Army in Florence said that recent reports of two of its guides on racism took the guides out of context.
Capt. Tim Scott, the command officer for the Salvation Army’s Pee Dee region, told the Florence Rotary Club Monday afternoon that recent reports about two guides on racism from the Army’s International Social Justice Commission took those guides out of their intended context as lessons available for church members and instead used them to imply changes to the Army’s position on race and its mission.
“The mission of the Salvation Army is the same as it has been: to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human need in His name without discrimination,” Scott said. “We do have a position on racism and its available online to anybody who wants to look at it that’s not what was presented in the media. Our beliefs are rooted in scripture. Racism, that’s treating somebody differently based on how they look, is rejected. Period. It’s not good. It wasn’t good yesterday. It won’t be good tomorrow. We don’t agree that it’s good. And if anybody tells you that we said anything different, it’s not true.”
Scott said that recent reports by The Daily Wire and other media outlets labeled as conservative said that the Army believes its donors should apologize for their racism, that it believes the United States is inherently racist and that the Army has abandoned it beliefs in God to make room for other ideologies.
The Daily Wire and other outlets reported over the weekend that one of the guides said there is an urgent need for Christians to “evaluate racist attitudes and practices in light of our faith, and to live faithfully in today’s world.”
“Many have come to believe that we live in a post-racial society, but racism is very real for our brothers and sisters who are refused jobs and housing, denied basic rights and brutalized and oppressed simply because of the color of their skin,” one lesson in the resource says according to The Daily Wire. “And as we engage in conversations about race and racism, we must keep in mind that sincere repentance and apologies are necessary if we want to move towards racial reconciliation. We recognize that it is a profound challenge to sit on the hot seat and listen with an open heart to the hurt and anger of the wounded. Yet, we are all hardwired to desire justice and fairness, so the need to receive a sincere apology is necessary.”
This guide has since been removed from the Salvation Army’s website.
“Elements of the recently issued ‘Let’s Talk About Racism’ guide led some to believe we think they should apologize for the color of their skin, or that The Salvation Army may have abandoned its Biblical beliefs for another philosophy or ideology,” the Army says in a statement on their website. “That was never our intention, so the guide has been removed for appropriate review.”
The Daily Wire and other outlets also reported on the contents of the other guide.
“The subtle nature of racism is such that people who are not consciously racist easily function with the privileges, empowerment and benefits of the dominant ethnicity, thus unintentionally perpetuating injustice,” it said according to The Daily Wire. “We must stop denying the existence of individual and systemic/institutional racism. They exist, and are still at work to keep White Americans in power.”
The guide has apparently been edited and the sentence quoted by the news outlets has been removed.