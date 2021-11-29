Pee Dee Salvation Army leader says racism guides were taken out of context

The Daily Wire and other outlets reported over the weekend that one of the guides said there is an urgent need for Christians to “evaluate racist attitudes and practices in light of our faith, and to live faithfully in today’s world.”

“Many have come to believe that we live in a post-racial society, but racism is very real for our brothers and sisters who are refused jobs and housing, denied basic rights and brutalized and oppressed simply because of the color of their skin,” one lesson in the resource says according to The Daily Wire. “And as we engage in conversations about race and racism, we must keep in mind that sincere repentance and apologies are necessary if we want to move towards racial reconciliation. We recognize that it is a profound challenge to sit on the hot seat and listen with an open heart to the hurt and anger of the wounded. Yet, we are all hardwired to desire justice and fairness, so the need to receive a sincere apology is necessary.”