Pee Dee Saturday reports 46 COVID cases, two deaths

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 628 new confirmed cases and 57 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 14 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 46 COVID cases. Florence County reported 10 cases, Darlington and Marion counties each reported nine cases, Chesterfield County reported seven cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties reported six each and Dillon County reported five. Darlington County reported two probable cases, Florence, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties reported one probable case each.

Darlington County reported two deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,836, probable cases to 7,505, confirmed deaths to 3,560, and 233 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the spread of the virus.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.