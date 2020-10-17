Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee accounted for 53 confirmed cases and two probable cases — one each from Florence and Marlboro counties.

Florence County reported 26 confirmed cases, Darlington County 10, Chesterfield County 9, Marlboro County six, Dillon County five, Williamsburg County four and Marlboro County two.

Dillon County reported one confirmed death.

Greenville with 106 confirmed cases, Horry with 71, Spartanburg County with 69, Richland County with 59 and Charleston County with 55 were the counties that reported the greatest number of cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 156,655, probable cases to 6,559, confirmed deaths to 3,427, and 210 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.