Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee accounted for 53 confirmed cases and two probable cases — one each from Florence and Marlboro counties.
Florence County reported 26 confirmed cases, Darlington County 10, Chesterfield County 9, Marlboro County six, Dillon County five, Williamsburg County four and Marlboro County two.
Dillon County reported one confirmed death.
Greenville with 106 confirmed cases, Horry with 71, Spartanburg County with 69, Richland County with 59 and Charleston County with 55 were the counties that reported the greatest number of cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 156,655, probable cases to 6,559, confirmed deaths to 3,427, and 210 probable deaths.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 155 mobile testing events scheduled through December 2 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday, a total of 1,741,936 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 7,069 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.4%.
