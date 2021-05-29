Pee Dee Saturday reports one of four state COVID fatalities

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Saturday reported fewer than 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and only four deaths statewide, though one of those was in the Pee Dee.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday, for the reporting period that ended Thursday, reported 173 fresh confirmed cases and 140 probable cases along with the deaths and no probable deaths.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 13 confirmed cases with Florence County's eight cases the highest number. Darlington and Williamsburg counties reported two cases each while Dillon County reported one case.
Darlington County reported the death of an elderly resident.
Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 491,541 total confirmed cases, 101,371 probable cases, 8,567 confirmed deaths, 1,161 probable deaths and 7.86 million tests.
For the reporting period the state recorded 12,889 tests with 2% positivity.