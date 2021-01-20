Pee Dee sees drop in COVID cases, jump in COVID deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Wednesday reported a jump in COVID cases while the Pee Dee reported a drop in cases but both reported a jump in deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,567 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 93 suspected cases of the virus, 56 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths as of Monday, 11:59 p.m.

For the same reporting period the Pee Dee had 106 confirmed cases with Florence atop the pile with 38 cases. Williamsburg County followed with 18 cases, Darlington County reported 15 cases, Chesterfield County reported 13 cases, Marlboro County reported 11 cases and Marion County reported nine cases.

Florence County reported four confirmed deaths, Darlington County reported three confirmed deaths, Dillon County reported one probable death, Marlboro County reported one confirmed death and Williamsburg County reported one probable death.

Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative COVID totals to 362,451 total confirmed cases, 37,392 probable cases, 5,729 confirmed deaths, 599 probable deaths and 4,458,244 total tests administered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the reporting period, 14,331 tests were administered and 24.9% of those tested were positive.