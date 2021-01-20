Pee Dee sees drop in COVID cases, jump in COVID deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Wednesday reported a jump in COVID cases while the Pee Dee reported a drop in cases but both reported a jump in deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,567 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 93 suspected cases of the virus, 56 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths as of Monday, 11:59 p.m.
For the same reporting period the Pee Dee had 106 confirmed cases with Florence atop the pile with 38 cases. Williamsburg County followed with 18 cases, Darlington County reported 15 cases, Chesterfield County reported 13 cases, Marlboro County reported 11 cases and Marion County reported nine cases.
Florence County reported four confirmed deaths, Darlington County reported three confirmed deaths, Dillon County reported one probable death, Marlboro County reported one confirmed death and Williamsburg County reported one probable death.
Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative COVID totals to 362,451 total confirmed cases, 37,392 probable cases, 5,729 confirmed deaths, 599 probable deaths and 4,458,244 total tests administered.
For the reporting period, 14,331 tests were administered and 24.9% of those tested were positive.
Pee Dee counties continue to occupy a disproportionate number of spots in the counties with the highest number of per-capita cases.
Dillon County has the second highest rate in the state with 9,833 cases per 100,000, Florence County the fourth highest rate at 9,208, Williamsburg County in sixth place with 8,574, Marion County in ninth place with 8,109 cases.
South Carolina hospitals reported, as of Wednesday, a 81.33% utilization rate for inpatient hospital beds, 79.72% utilization rate for ICU beds and 37.74% utilization rate for ventilators.
The hospitals reported 9,295 occupied inpatient beds, 1,431 occupied ICU beds, 742 ventilators in use, 2,386 hospitalized COVID patients, 471 of those in an ICU bed and of those, 307 of them are ventilated.
- Florence County reported 201 COVID patients hospitalized and 64 beds available, 51 COVID patients in an ICU bed and 16 ICU beds available and 40 COVID patients ventilated and 66 ventilators available.
- Darlington County reported 28 COVID patients hospitalized and 28 beds available, seven COVID patients in an ICU bed and one ICU bed available and four COVID patients ventilated and eight ventilators available.
- Chesterfield County reported 13 COVID patients hospitalized and seven beds available, one COVID patient in ICU and no ICU beds available and one COVID patient ventilated and one ventilator available.
- Dillon County reported 15 hospitalized COVID patients and zero beds available, three COVID patients in ICU and zero ICU beds available and zero COVID patients ventilated and five ventilators available.
- Marion County reported 21 COVID patients hospitalized and one bed available, four COVID patients in ICU and three ICU beds available and four COVID patients on ventilators and 10 ventilators available.
- Williamsburg County reported nine COVID patients hospitalized and nine beds available, three COVID patients in ICU and zero ICU beds available and two COVID patients ventilated and one ventilator available.