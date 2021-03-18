Pee Dee severe weather forecast improves somewhat

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As a result, numerous to widespread severe thunderstorms are possible and they will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, a few tornadoes and large hail," Pfaff wrote in a Thursday morning brief on the storm. "In addition, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also expected, especially with the more intense storms."

The greatest threats from the storm are tornadoes, wind and lightning, according to the briefing.

"Weather conditions will deteriorate from west to east as the line of storms advances across the Carolina coastal plains this afternoon," Pfaff wrote in the briefing. "Conditions will improve from west to east across the area as the thunderstorms exit the coast in the early evening."

Areas of the western Pee Dee, Darlington and Bennettsville, have the greatest threat from 2-5 p.m. while the remainder of the Pee Dee will see the greatest threat from the storm from 3-6 p.m.

The storm may bring a lot of sound and fury, but what it won't bring is a lot of rain.

Total rainfall forecasts from the front area for between a quarter and a half inch of rain with the possibility of up to an inch of rain in areas around the strongest storms.

"Everyone in northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina should review their severe weather plan and be prepared to take shelter if warnings are issued for your area," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.