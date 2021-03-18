Pee Dee severe weather forecast improves somewhat

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The threat posed by an approaching cold front has diminished as the day has gone on and now the Pee Dee and Grand Strand face only an enhanced risk of severe weather.
"This does not mean that we can let our guard down as the potential for damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, an isolated tornado or two, and large hail continues for this afternoon and early evening," Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said in an update on the system.
"The threat of severe weather will come to an end later this afternoon for the inland areas, and early this evening at coastal areas," Pfaff wrote in the afternoon update.
As of 2:40 p.m. rain had moved into the Pee Dee and tornado watches -- which indicate that conditions are right for the formation of a tornado -- had been posted both south and west of the region.
Ahead of a much more dire forecast Wednesday Pee Dee schools and offices announced closings, early dismissals or elearning/remote days for students and staff.
The bulk of the storm's force -- wind, tornadoes, hail, lightning and localized flooding -- is forecast to blow through early to late afternoon inland and early evening along the coast, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.
"As a result, numerous to widespread severe thunderstorms are possible and they will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, a few tornadoes and large hail," Pfaff wrote in a Thursday morning brief on the storm. "In addition, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also expected, especially with the more intense storms."
The greatest threats from the storm are tornadoes, wind and lightning, according to the briefing.
"Weather conditions will deteriorate from west to east as the line of storms advances across the Carolina coastal plains this afternoon," Pfaff wrote in the briefing. "Conditions will improve from west to east across the area as the thunderstorms exit the coast in the early evening."
Areas of the western Pee Dee, Darlington and Bennettsville, have the greatest threat from 2-5 p.m. while the remainder of the Pee Dee will see the greatest threat from the storm from 3-6 p.m.
The storm may bring a lot of sound and fury, but what it won't bring is a lot of rain.
Total rainfall forecasts from the front area for between a quarter and a half inch of rain with the possibility of up to an inch of rain in areas around the strongest storms.
"Everyone in northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina should review their severe weather plan and be prepared to take shelter if warnings are issued for your area," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.