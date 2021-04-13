Pee Dee Shriners gospel concert to feature Michael Combs

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Omar Provost Guard Shriners annual gospel music concert this year will feature an evening with Michael Combs May 1 at the Pee Dee Shrine Club Auditorium on Crescent Circle in Florence.

Combs, after a life of drugs and alcohol nearly destroyed his body, gave his life to Christ in 1989 and he then started a ministry of music.

Since that point he has received a liver transplant and, since the anti-rejection drugs he took for his liver transplant destroyed his kidneys, a kidney transplant.

He is know for performing such songs as Drinking from a Saucer, Carry Me Jesus, Not for Sale and One Blessed Man.

Tickets to the event are $15 with the proceeds going to Shriners Hospitals.

For more information call 843-766-6633.