 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Shriners gospel concert to feature Michael Combs
0 comments

Pee Dee Shriners gospel concert to feature Michael Combs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Combs

Michael Combs

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Omar Provost Guard Shriners annual gospel music concert this year will feature an evening with Michael Combs May 1 at the Pee Dee Shrine Club Auditorium on Crescent Circle in Florence.

Combs, after a life of drugs and alcohol nearly destroyed his body, gave his life to Christ in 1989 and he then started a ministry of music.

Since that point he has received a liver transplant and, since the anti-rejection drugs he took for his liver transplant destroyed his kidneys, a kidney transplant.

He is know for performing such songs as Drinking from a Saucer, Carry Me Jesus, Not for Sale and One Blessed Man.

Tickets to the event are $15 with the proceeds going to Shriners Hospitals.

For more information call 843-766-6633.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert