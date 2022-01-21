Pee Dee shuts down, braces for next winter storm

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The initial round of freezing rain shifted off the coast Friday morning but the next rounds are expected to remain inland and deliver freezing rain as early as Friday afternoon.

Florence County Emergency Management Division Friday morning transitioned to OPCON 2 -- enhanced operations in anticipation of the storm.

Winter storm warnings have been posted for Marlboro, Dillon and Darlington counties and winter weather advisories for the remainder of the Pee Dee. An ice storm warning has been posted for Horry County.

Florence could see up to 0.15 inches of ice from the storm with greater amounts of ice forecast for areas east of Florence.

Snow, which was not included in the original forecast, is now forecast for the Pee Dee with up to two inches possible as far east as Marion. Up to three inches are possible in Bennettsville.

Wind gusts in the lower 20 mph range are forecast for the upper Pee Dee, gusts near 20 mph for the lower Pee Dee.

The gusts will add stress to ice-laden trees and power lines.