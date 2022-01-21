Pee Dee shuts down, braces for next winter storm

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The initial round of freezing rain shifted off the coast Friday morning but the next rounds are expected to remain inland and deliver freezing rain as early as Friday afternoon.
Florence County Emergency Management Division Friday morning transitioned to OPCON 2 -- enhanced operations in anticipation of the storm.
Winter storm warnings have been posted for Marlboro, Dillon and Darlington counties and winter weather advisories for the remainder of the Pee Dee. An ice storm warning has been posted for Horry County.
Florence could see up to 0.15 inches of ice from the storm with greater amounts of ice forecast for areas east of Florence.
Snow, which was not included in the original forecast, is now forecast for the Pee Dee with up to two inches possible as far east as Marion. Up to three inches are possible in Bennettsville.
Wind gusts in the lower 20 mph range are forecast for the upper Pee Dee, gusts near 20 mph for the lower Pee Dee.
The gusts will add stress to ice-laden trees and power lines.
"The second round of precipitation will interact with the cold temperatures resulting in a more pronounced area of freezing rain during the afternoon and evening, and eventually some sleet and snow," Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff wrote in a briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C. "As a result, the timing of the most impactful conditions is focused on this afternoon and tonight."
"There also could be more snow impacts, generally along and west of I-95 where 1-2 inches of snow accumulation is possible," Pfaff said through the bulletin.
In anticipation of the storm American Airlines cancelled all of Friday's flights and the first flight out of Florence Saturday morning.
"Passengers are advised to contact American Airlines at 800.433.7300 or visit the Florence Regional Airport for rebooking," the airline wrote in its announcement.
PDRTA Friday morning announced schedule changes with many roots either ending by early afternoon or suspended entirely.
In advance of the storm, Duke Energy has strategically staged 2,500 response workers – power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers – to begin restoring power as soon as weather conditions safely allow.
Those workers include Duke Energy crews normally based in Florida, Indiana and Ohio who will assist Carolinas-based Duke Energy workers.
“Our crews are prepared to assess damage and restore electricity to impacted customers as soon as it’s safe to do so,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. “We recommend that customers in the forecast path of the storm prepare for possible power outages.”
In Florence the crews who responded to assist with last weekend's storm never left and have focused on restocking and planning for this weekend's storm.
After the storm, as conditions permit, crews will assess damage – a process that can take 24 hours or more, depending on damage severity and road conditions.
Damage assessment determines the types of crews, equipment and supplies needed to restore electricity to each power outage location.
Simultaneously, while damage assessment is underway in some of the harder hit areas, repair work will begin in other areas where feasible.
Travel conditions are forecast to deteriorate throughout the afternoon starting with bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways.
“SCDOT has transitioned from clearing roads from the winter storm this past weekend to preparing for a new winter storm in the forecast,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Thursday. “SCDOT again is prepared for the worst possible conditions. We advise the motoring public to plan ahead and not to drive in areas impacted by snow and ice.”
In addition to having approximately 2,500 workers working around the clock, SCDOT will once again have contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups. Forty-four SCDOT SHEP trucks will be on duty around the clock to help stranded motorists. Call *47 for SCDOT SHEP assistance.
In a winter weather emergency, SCDOT employees follow a designated plan in each county. Interstate highways are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters. SCDOT has agreements with contractors and local governments to provide additional equipment and manpower when needed. SCDOT also shifts crews from non-impacted areas of the state to help with storm operations in affected counties.
SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions. SCDOT crews work until all roads are clear.
For Florence a winter weather advisory is in effect through Saturday morning with temperatures forecast to climb into the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the upper teens.
By Monday daytime highs are forecast to be in near 50 with it cooling into the 40s later in the week.