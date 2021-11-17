Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center selected as South Carolina Secretary of State angel charity

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center has been recognized as a charity "angel."

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond recognized Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center as one of his office's "angel charities" at a ceremony held Tuesday in Columbia.

"The staff and volunteers at Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center have been working for more than 53 years to help people reconnect with life through better hearing and speech," Executive Director Celly Kahn said. "Over the decades we've seen lean times and met great challenges, always believing in the importance of our mission. We are grateful for the recognition this award brings to our work."

“Every year I look forward to recognizing several charities as ‘angels,’ not only to commend them for their service to the state, but also to raise public awareness about wise charitable giving,” Hammond said at the ceremony. “Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, our office was unable to host an angel ceremony last year. Therefore, we are recognizing 15 angels this year instead of 10 as we have done in prior years. There are so many wonderful organizations doing good work in South Carolina, and I am thrilled to recognize the contributions of this year’s angels.”